Our Patients Speak Out

"It has been a year now and I never thought I would feel this good again. Thank you."

R.M., Reno, Nevada

"Thank you for the wonderful care and special concern you gave me. I thank God every day for having you as my physician."

D.M., Verdi, Nevada

"You have given me my life back that I thought I would never have again. I feel wonderful, thanks to you. I will be forever grateful."

T.W., Janesville, California

"Thank you so much for giving me back my life, my marriage and my family. I am eternally grateful for the new lease on life that you've given me and my family."

K.H., Sparks, Nevada

"Just wanted to let you know before choosing you to do my surgery, I met and spoke with five different doctors over the past few years. After meeting with you and seeing your office, I knew you were the one!"

C.C., Reno, Nevada

"... I look back at my decision to have someone else work on my back as the greatest single mistake of my life."

R.J., Sun Valley, Nevada

"We were very anxious, and through your explanations and expertise, we were able to feel confident about our decision to have surgery and who to have it with! I've had experiences with many doctors both here and in the Bay Area and know that your bedside manner, follow-up and just plain accessibility are unfortunately not a given these days.

S.F., Reno, Nevada

"...I believe that I am walking because of the care I received from you. Although the medical risks were high, you had the where-with-all to correct my spine at an early date, most likely bringing back function to my right leg.

J.A., Reno, Nevada

"...Most importantly, I can play with my kids and my wife like a normal father and husband, something that seemed like a distant memory before the surgery. Thank you for the skill, knowledge and expertise with which you surgically eased my pain."

D.T., Mammoth Lakes, California

"I just wanted to thank you for making a big change in my life. I did not even realize how much I had adapted to the pain I was having down my arms until I woke up from surgery and the pain was no longer present....I am so excited to think about going out and participating in things I have been so afraid to do because of the pain. Thank you! Thank you!"

T.M., Reno, Nevada

"I want to thank you for giving my life back to me. Before the surgery I could hardly walk across the room and I had a lot of pain. Now I can do my normal activities, pain free, and (my husband) and I walk the dogs in the hills for about an hour a day, six days a week...Thank you for all you did for me!"

C.K., Reno, Nevada

"You have completely turned my life around! Thanks to you I don't live every day in agony...... You are a miracle worker in my opinion"

M.H., Reno, Nevada

"You have not only demonstrated the art of healing, you have proven the art of kindness and generosity as well. My sincere gratitude for your thoughtfulness.

P.C., Gardnerville, Nevada

"I am writing to express my deep gratitude for the brilliant diagnosis and superb treatment given by yourselves and the people at Sierra Regional Spine in treating my sciatic back condition......The Napa Century ride, which is normally a wonderful experience this year, was even more special due to my improvement regained through your efforts. I take it mile by mile now, but with a renewed comfort and confidence, knowing how Sierra Regional Spine has helped so much and is there in the future should the need arise.

W.H., Reno, Nevada

"...St. Mary's is truly blessed to have Dr. Rappaport as one of the specialists in the hospital. He is very concerned and caring about his patients. He was there every day!! What a guy.

C.F., Sun Valley, Nevada

"...It's" made me laugh, move, grin, sleep, do so many things I had forgotten to. I feel so much better! Thanks just isn't enough. You've changed my life."

C.M., Elko, Nevada

"Thank you for making the 190 mile walk I just finished across England possible...just one year ago it was not something I could do. Your care made it a vacation of a lifetime". P.L., Reno, Nevada.

"Freedom from non-stop discomfort is a ‘new lease on life.' Thank you for giving that to me.

M.D. Erie, CO

"I have at this time, 80% less pain than I did before your operation". JM, Sparks, NV