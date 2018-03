To schedule with one of our Spine Surgeons,

please call 775-448-9414



To Schedule with one of our Physiatrists,

please call 775-448-9413

We will ask you to provide certain information to facilitate the scheduling of your appointment. Please be prepared to provide:

Your complete name and correct spelling. Your mailing address. Your telephone number for home and work if applicable. Your marital status. Your date of Birth. Your insurance information (your primary and secondary insurance if applicable). Any prior testing, such as MRI or x-ray. The name of referring physician, if applicable.

All information requested will help our staff better serve you and your needs.