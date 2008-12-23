U.S. Ski Team Official Medical Provider - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S. Ski Team Official Medical Provider

We're pleased to have two physicians on staff who have been honored with the role of Official U.S. Ski Team Physician.

Dr. Phelps Kip and Dr. James Rappaport serve with a select group of doctors who have been asked to provide professional care to the U.S. Ski Team.

In this role, they have worked with many U.S. Ski Team and Olympic athletes including 3 recent Olympic Gold Medal winners.

With their proximity to the world class ski resorts of Lake Tahoe, both Dr. Kip and Dr. Rappaport have extensive expertise in treating skiing-related spinal and back injuries.
