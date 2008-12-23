Recovery - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Quail Surgical Center is the premier outpatient center in Northern Nevada.  Dr. Kip and Dr. Rappaport have pioneered surgical  techniques that allow outpatient treatment for procedures, such as cervical discectomy and fusion and  lumbar discectomy that have traditionally required hospitalization.

The recovery facilities at the Quail Medical Surgery Center were built with comfort and relaxation in mind. You'll find our friendly and caring nursing staff to be at hand throughout your stay, providing you with professional assistance during your healing process.  Overnight stay rooms are available.

With the convenient location of the SRSI office, our doctors are always close by, able to answer your questions and concerns.

