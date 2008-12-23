Our experienced team of Physical Therapists and Athletic Trainers can help guide you to health following treatment using the latest techniques and equipment.

Our facility boasts the latest equipment for athletic training and physical therapy. We also have a full putting green as part of our Golf Enhancement Program.

An Estimated eighty percent of American adults will suffer at least one episode of significant neck or back pain. Only 10 percent of these will actually have symptoms which warrant surgery. The other ninety percent have symptoms which can usually be resolved within three months, using non-surgical treatments involving activity alterations, medications, physical therapy, manipulation, special bracing and biomechanical support.



Patients can also learn about ways to care for their back through the Back School offered through our Physical Therapy Department.



Feel free to stop by to visit our center and to meet with our talented staff.