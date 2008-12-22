About SRSI

Our founding physician, James Rappaport, MD, was recruited out of Stanford by the Reno community to start a spine center of excellence; and in fact we have been first in our area, to perform many of the advanced spinal surgery techniques available today.

Our institute is a strong proponent of education; our physicians are volunteer clinical professors for the UNR family resident program; and are routinely asked to speak at various medical education seminars locally and abroad.

We are located within a medical complex that includes an ambulatory surgery center, pharmacy, laboratory, chiropractic facility, neurology, diagnostic imaging center, and other medical specialties. This makes a visit to our location overall convenient for the patient.

The Reno/Tahoe area boasts year round sports, and prior to Sierra Regional Spine Institute, serious back injuries were forced to travel out of the area for care. Additionally, those people with chronic back complaints have SRSI to assist them and their primary physicians in improving their quality of life.

Our surgeons have worked hard to bring the latest spine treatments and procedures to the Northern Nevada Community. Procedures that once were in-patient hospital stays are now routine, one day, out-patient surgeries.

For High Tech care with Old Fashioned Caring, remember Sierra Regional Spine Institute. We've got your back!