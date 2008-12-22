At Sierra Regional Spine Institute, it is our philosophy that every effort should be made to provide non-surgical solutions, and to use surgery as a treatment only if it is absolutely necessary. Our practice has been designed around this philosophy.

When a patient enters our office, we are able to provide them with a full level of options. In addition to our surgeons, we have a team of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation doctors, physical therapists, athletic trainers, nurses, and chiropractors. You can rest assured that we will be able to treat your condition. This is the reason so many doctors refer their patients to SRSI. Though we are located in Reno, Nevada, physicians from all over the North West refer their patients to us. In fact we have had patients referred to our Institute from areas across our country and some from other areas of the world!