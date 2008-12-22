Physical Therapy - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Physical Therapy

Our innovative Golf Performance & Enhancement Program has been met with rave reviews. The program is provided by our physical therapy team, and allows golfers to improve their game, while maintaining a high level of fitness and flexibility.

Some of the features of the program are:

  1. Preventing back injury while golfing.
  2. Providing golfer with the ability to move the body into the correct positions to swing the club and strike the ball.
  3. Teaching proper warm up while providing extensive training in strength, flexibility, balance and golf specific exercises to improve muscle memory.
  4. A comprehensive Physical Therapy evaluation that will uncover any physical limitations that may affect your golf swing and design exercises to remedy the deficiencies.

The Program's Philosophy:

Dedicate and commit yourself to understand and develop correct posture, flexibility, strength, balance and muscle memory to overcome your physical limitations that are preventing improvements in your golf game.

