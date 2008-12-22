Phelps Kip, MD

Fellowship Trained Spine Surgeon, Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon

Phelps Kip joined Sierra Regional Spine Institute in August 1993. He received his medical training at the University of Buffalo, New York, and honed his expertise in spine surgery during fellowship training at Baylor University in Houston Texas. While Dr. Kip's practice is dedicated to spinal disorders, he did complete a sports medicine fellowship in Aspen Colorado. It is this training which leads to his involvement with the US Ski team as a volunteer physician.

Dr. Kip is a clinical instructor for the University Of Nevada Reno Family Practice Resident Program. Dr. Kip is married with two young daughters. He maintains strong family values, which become apparent in his approach to the medical care he provides and the doctor patient relationships he establishes.