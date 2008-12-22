James Rappaport, MD

Fellowship Trained Spine Surgeon; Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon

James Rappaport graduated from the University of California's School of Medicine, and is an alumnus of Stanford University. He completed his surgical residency then continued with two Fellowships in Spine Surgery, one at Baylor University in Houston and the second at the London Clinic in England. He remains a strong proponent of education, and is a Clinical Professor for the Family Practice resident program at the University of Nevada Reno. Dr. Rappaport participates as an instructor for continuing education programs, offering his knowledge and many years of experience.

Dr. Rappaport enjoys his work as a surgeon and as a physician for the US Ski and Snowboard Team. He also takes time for family, cycling, and the great outdoors.