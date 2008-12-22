James H. Olson, MD

Fellowship Trained Spine Surgeon, Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon

James Olson graduated Magna Cum Laude from the St. Louis University School of Medicine. He furthered his education with an internship in the Emergency room at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, following that with his residency in Orthopedic Surgery.

Dr. Olson joined Sierra Regional Spine Institute in February of 2003 as a Fellowship Trained spine surgeon. He is a proud husband and father. His dedication to family is exemplified in the care he provides to our patient's and their families.