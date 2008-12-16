Web Resources

Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Saint Mary's healthcare family brings together more than 2,300 employees, 850 physicians and 300 volunteers all committed to the vision and mission begun by the Dominican Sisters nearly a century ago. In carrying out this vision and mission, Saint Mary's established our four core values of dignity, integrity, stewardship and justice. By following these values, Saint Mary's is able to bring mission to reality everyday. (http://www.saintmarysreno.com/)

Accuray

Accuray Incorporated is a leader in the field of radiosurgery dedicated to revolutionizing the treatment of solid cancers throughout the body with the precise delivery of high doses of radiation using the CyberKnife® Stereotactic Radiosurgery System. Through the development and promotion of the CyberKnife system and participation in ongoing clinical research at prominent academic hospitals, Accuray is helping to make stereotactic radiosurgery a viable and accessible option for patients all over the world. (http://www.accuray.com/)

CyberKnife Society

CyberKnife® Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing together diverse medical professionals affiliated with radiosurgery worldwide to foster scholarly exchange of clinical information, and to educate the general public with patient information on treating medical conditions such as cancers, lesions & tumors anywhere throughout the body using the CyberKnife, most of which are unreachable by other radiotherapy systems. (http://www.cksociety.org/)

American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is the nationwide community- based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem by preventing cancer, saving lives, and diminishing suffering from cancer, through research, education, advocacy, and service. (http://www.cancer.org/)

National Brain Tumor Foundation

National Brain Tumor Foundation is a national non-profit health organization dedicated to providing information and support for brain tumor patients, family members, and healthcare professionals, while supporting innovative research into better treatment options and a cure for brain tumors. (http://www.braintumor.org/)

Trigeminal Neuralgia Association

The TNA is a non-profit organization founded in 1990 to serve as an advocate for patients living with TN (Trigeminal Neuralgia) and related facial conditions by providing patient support, medical education and advancing research. (http://www.endthepain.org/)