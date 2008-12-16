Treatment Delivery

Arriving

Wear comfortable clothing and no jewelry. Try to relax knowing this will be a painless procedure. Feel free to bring a list of questions to ask the CyberKnife team. They are there to ensure your comfort and safety.

Positioning

You will be asked to lie on the treatment table and be fitted with the custom mask or body mold made earlier during the set-up process. Generally, no sedation or anesthesia is required because the treatment is painless.

Painless Treatment

During treatment, you will need to lie still. You will be awake throughout the entire procedure, which typically lasts 30-90 minutes depending on the complexity of your tumor. The image guidance system periodically takes x-ray images and compares them to data from the CT scan to ensure the radiation is targeted accurately to the tumor.

Completion

If you are undergoing single-session radiosurgery treatment, your treatment is complete, and you can usually leave the facility and resume normal activity immediately. If your physician prescribes a "hypo-fractionated" or staged treatment, you will need to return for additional daily treatments (you will need to return for no more then 4 additional treatment days).

Follow-Up

As with any radiosurgery or radiation therapy procedure, follow-up imaging and physician consultation is required to monitor your tumor's progress.