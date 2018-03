The CyberKnife is uniquely designed to treat tumors and lesions throughout the body. At Reno CyberKnife, we are able to treat benign and malignant tumors and vascular malformations located in:

Brain Spine Skull Base Orbit Lung Liver Pancreas Prostate Kidney

The CyberKnife has also shown success in the treatment of some functional disorders like trigeminal neuralgia. Click here for an extensive list of Medical Conditions CyberKnife can treat.