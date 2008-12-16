CyberKnife Patient Benefits - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

CyberKnife Patient Benefits

Despite the name, CyberKnife treatment doesn't require surgery. Treatment is painless and noninvasive, so there's no cutting or anesthesia required and, therefore, a much lower risk of infection. There's also no recovery time. Patients can return immediately to their normal routines.

CyberKnife also significantly reduces treatment time. In most cases, CyberKnife treatment is complete in one to five visits over one to five days, depending on the size, location and type of tumor. In contrast, traditional radiation therapy typically runs five days a week for six to eight weeks.

CyberKnife may cause side effects like fatigue, but these are usually minor and temporary.

Other patient benefits include:

  • Treatment of lesions that are otherwise untreatable with conventional open surgery or other radiosurgical systems
  • Lesions that have previously undergone the maximum allowed dose of radiation may be treated
  • Elimination of invasive head frames used by other radiosurgical systems improves comfort
  • No sedation during treatment and no overnight hospital stay required
  • Fewer risks and complications than conventional surgery
