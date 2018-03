Our goal is to help you maintain your natural teeth for as long as possible. The first step toward a healthy and natural dentition is preventive care. Your treatment will begin with a comprehensive examination and thorough professional cleaning. Our clinical team will teach you the best homecare for your oral health by showing you techniques for brushing and flossing, and by recommending products we believe will help your unique conditions. Our preventive care techniques include:

Regular Checkups

Professional Cleanings

Dental Sealants (to protect against decay)

Nightguards (for grinding or clenching)

Fluoride Treatment