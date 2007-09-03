Even patients who practice diligent homecare and visit us regularly can have cavities, discoloration, or other problems with their teeth. As our patient, you'll enjoy conservative and lasting restorative services, combined with patient comfort measures and gentle clinical techniques. If we recommend fillings, bonding, crowns, or other restorative procedures, you can rest assured that we'll maintain as much of your natural tooth structure as possible and that we will work to maintain, rather than replace, your natural teeth whenever we can. Our restorative services include:

Tooth-Colored Fillings

Porcelain Veneers (to mask chips, cracks, or discolorations in front teeth)

Whitening (to brighten teeth in our office or at home)

Bonding (to repair chips, cracks, or imperfections)

Elite All-Porcelain Crowns, Onlays and Inlays

Permanent Bridges

Dentures & Partial Dentures

Root Canals

Dental Implants (to permanently replace missing teeth)