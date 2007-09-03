Smile Makeovers

When it comes to designing and creating your smile, only the best will do, so we offer a complete spectrum of cosmetic dental procedures. After a thorough exam and discussion of your goals, we may suggest any combination of treatments to design your ideal smile. For instance, strong, handcrafted veneers completely cover front teeth and reflect light the same way your natural teeth do. They're also stain resistant, so you never have to whiten them. Invisalign provides orthodontic treatment through a custom series of clear aligners so that you can maintain your mature appearance while undergoing treatment. In-office laser bleaching can brighten your teeth up to 8 shades in an hour, or you can choose the in-home option with comfortable trays to wear at night. Our extensive menu of smile makeover procedures includes:

Invisalign (clear orthodontia for image-conscious adults)

Tooth-Colored Fillings

Porcelain Veneers (to mask chips, cracks, crowding, gaps, or discolorations in front teeth)

Whitening (to brighten teeth in our office or at home)

Bonding (to repair chips, cracks, or imperfections)

Elite All-Porcelain Crowns, Onlays, Inlays, and Veneers

Laser Re-contouring (of soft tissue for ideal smiles)

Smile Design (with master dental technicians, we'll design your ideal smile)