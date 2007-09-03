Smile Makeovers - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Smile Makeovers

When it comes to designing and creating your smile, only the best will do, so we offer a complete spectrum of cosmetic dental procedures. After a thorough exam and discussion of your goals, we may suggest any combination of treatments to design your ideal smile. For instance, strong, handcrafted veneers completely cover front teeth and reflect light the same way your natural teeth do. They're also stain resistant, so you never have to whiten them. Invisalign provides orthodontic treatment through a custom series of clear aligners so that you can maintain your mature appearance while undergoing treatment. In-office laser bleaching can brighten your teeth up to 8 shades in an hour, or you can choose the in-home option with comfortable trays to wear at night. Our extensive menu of smile makeover procedures includes:

  • Invisalign (clear orthodontia for image-conscious adults)
  • Tooth-Colored Fillings
  • Porcelain Veneers (to mask chips, cracks, crowding, gaps, or discolorations in front teeth)
  • Whitening (to brighten teeth in our office or at home)
  • Bonding (to repair chips, cracks, or imperfections)
  • Elite All-Porcelain Crowns, Onlays, Inlays, and Veneers
  • Laser Re-contouring (of soft tissue for ideal smiles)
  • Smile Design (with master dental technicians, we'll design your ideal smile)
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.