Questions and Answers

|Is Dr. Burke Different Than A Chiropractor?
|Yes, Dr. Burke is a medical doctor who specializes in non-operative treatments of Back & Neck Pain along with Carpal Tunnel Syndrome... » more info
|What Are Trigger Points?
|Abnormal ongoing spasms of the muscles, which often occur after a muscle injury. Read more at the "Why Does My Back Hurt" section under Myofascial Pain... » more info
|Why Does My Back Hurt?
|Strain or sprain of the muscles and tendons of the spine... » more info
|Why Do My Hands Go To Sleep?
|It is caused by compression of the Median Nerve as it goes through the wrist... » more info
|Are We On Your Insurance List?
|Silver State Spinecare patients are injured in a variety of ways including work injuries, auto accidents, or just going through life. Work Comp insurances, auto insurance liens and most health insurance plans are all accepted forms of payment... » more info
|Has Silver State Spinecare been in the news?
|
Yes we have.
Check out our press page.