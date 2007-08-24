Testimonials - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Testimonials

"Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!! I have now walked Brookside [Golf Course] twice with no pain. I did have about 15 minutes of numbness in the right leg on Tuesday on the 5th hole; none today." - Dan S. Reno, NV

"Wow Dr. Burke, you really helped me.  I am 100% better with no pain.  I was skeptical at first as to whether this pain would ever go away; but it has!  I have already recommended Silver State Spinecare to many of my friends." - Rita E. Reno, NV

"Thanks for taking the time to listen to me.  I appreciate how comprehensive you were in finding out what was causing my pain.  I also appreciate the way you were so pleasant.  I like having a doctor that smiles, it makes it easy to talk to you." - Louise L.  Sparks, NV

"You are my hero!  I thought my headaches would never go away but your treatment worked!  Even the numbness in my hand is gone." -Mary M. Reno, NV

"Thank you so much.  I feel like a whole new person.  I slept through the night without any pain.  I am sending hugs your way." - Luci F. Sparks, NV

"I no longer have any pain.  I am able to go to school and sit through the entire class without pain.  Thank you.  I will send anyone with Back and Neck Pain to see you since I know you can help them." - Jenna R. Sparks, NV

"Thank you.  I was afraid at first, but after the epidural I feel so much better.  I am so glad my friend talked me into coming to Silver State Spinecare." - Pat S.  Sun Valley, NV

"I am very satisfied with your treatment.  It was much preferable to drugs or surgery.  I would recommend Silver State Spinecare to anyone with Back or Neck Pain." - Doug R. Reno, NV

"I just wanted to call and tell you I am doing wonderful from the epidural you have done.  Thank you" - Peggy T. Sparks, NV

 

"Last year my arthritis specialist referred me to Dr. Burke to treat the excruciating pain in my neck & back.

I was expecting a doctor who would recommend surgery but to my surprise and delight I found Dr. Burke's philosophy recommended surgery as a last resort.

Dr. Burke put me on a treatment plan that enabled me to actually go on my hunt when the elusive Nevada Bull Elk tag came in the mail this year." - Liz P. Fallon, NV

