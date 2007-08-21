Before we perform any service, we take the time to talk to you and make sure your questions and concerns are addressed. We know that you may have questions even before you walk in the door. If you don't see the information you need here, please call us at 775-358-1555 so we can help you.

How does Dr. Caffaratti keep up to date on all of the current techniques and materials?

Dentistry is our passion. Our dentists are always fascinated with changes and developments in the field, so it's natural that they keep up to date on all of the current techniques and materials.

Each year, they attend a variety of continuing education courses on cosmetic and restorative dentistry at some of the best dental institutions in the nation. They enhance this training by participating in local study clubs.

More importantly, Dr. Caffaratti encourages everyone on his team to be lifelong learners. If you're curious about a new procedure or a study that you heard about, you may be surprised to learn that Dr. Caffaratti already knows about it and are happy to discuss it with you.

Do you accept my insurance plan?

We accept all insurance plans. In this day and age, we know deciphering your insurance benefits can be confusing. If you have any questions, our financial coordinator is always happy to help you with insurance concerns.

We feel, however, that your insurance should never dictate the quality or timing of your treatment. If you need extensive or long-term dental care, our office offers financial assistance with several outside financing companies. If you have any questions, call us at 775.358.1555.

I have a temporary crown in my mouth. What happens if it comes off or breaks?

The temporary crowns we create are very strong and durable. In the rare event that one falls off or breaks, reattach the crown using dental adhesive or toothpaste. Then, call us immediately so we can schedule an appointment. We can usually arrange for you to see Dr. Caffaratti the same day.

What different payment options do you provide?

Our office accepts cash, check, and credit cards. If you need extensive or long term dental care, we work with several outside financing companies. If you have any questions, call us at 775.358.1555. For more information, visit Financial Information.

We have comprehensive financing solutions available.

How can I safely whiten my teeth?

Many of our patients ask about the best ways to whiten their teeth. Since each mouth is unique, we need to evaluate your teeth to recommend the method best suited for you. If your teeth are cracked, chipped, or discolored, we may recommend restorative services, such as veneers or bonding. If you want to bleach your teeth, we use Biolase laser technology. We also have take-home products that we can recommend so you can maintain your new white smile.

What precautions do you take to ensure patient safety?

The cornerstone of making you comfortable begins with making our office safe. That's why we take a variety of precautions to ensure your safety and to exceed CDC and ADA safety standards.

We use only technology with the most proven track record. For example, our digital radiography gives us instant images of your teeth while reducing radiation exposure by up to 90 percent.

Our sterilization tools and techniques keep you safe in our office. When we're done with your appointment, our instruments are thoroughly sterilized in accordance with CDC and ADA accepted guidelines. We also have a sterilization center where we can maximize efficient sterilization and minimize the chance of contamination through human error.

If you have any questions, we would be happy to discuss our safety procedures.

Crowns, veneers, onlays, inlays, and partials... Where can I learn more about these procedures?

A crown is a tooth-shaped restoration that covers the natural tooth to just below the gum line. Crowns are often placed over teeth with compromised shape or stability as a result of large fillings or damage. A porcelain veneer is a thin layer of porcelain that is applied to the tooth surface to improve the size, shape, or color. An inlay is a natural-looking filling that is shaped to fit a cavity, while an onlay is a tooth-shaped restoration that completely or partially covers the natural tooth.

Dr. Caffaratti usually recommends these services because the long-term success is predictable. They are more durable, easy on your mouth, and aesthetically pleasing. You can learn more about these procedures on our Patient Education page. We use Elite all-porcelain crowns and veneers.

If you are curious about any procedure we recommend, we welcome your questions. Dr. Caffaratti strives to keep up on the latest research and findings. You can also use CAESY, the patient education system in our office, to print information on a particular procedure.

I want my front teeth to look better, but I do not want to wear braces. What would you recommend?

While orthodontics is recommended for some cases, Dr. Caffaratti can recommend several cosmetic services to improve the appearance of your front teeth more quickly and comfortably than traditional braces. Dr. Caffaratti is certified to prescribe Invisalign, a method that straightens your teeth. He may also recommend porcelain veneers, which can quickly change the shape and size of your teeth, or a combination of services in your smile rejuvenation.

If any of these services interest you, call us so we can schedule a smile design session with Dr. Caffaratti. After listening to your goals and concerns, they can suggest the best way to straighten your smile.

What is smile analysis?

In a smile analysis, we look at all the factors that compose a smile; the shape of a smile, the size, the smile line, and the position of your teeth, lips, and gums when you smile. We listen to what you want to accomplish and any concerns you may have. Once we have this information, Dr. Caffaratti can provide a custom smile design for you.

What is smile design?

Smile design is creating the smile you want by implementing a custom combination of aesthetic dental procedures, from veneers to bonding, and everything in between. We'll take impressions of your teeth and send them, with analysis information, to a master lab technician who will handcraft a smile model for you. With this model, you can determine whether the new look creates the appearance you want, or if some tweaking should be done before you actually undergo the cosmetic procedures. We'll create a smile you'll want to share with the world!