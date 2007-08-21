Rest assure that you will always see a familiar face when you visit our office!

Dr. Caffaratti's team has been with him as long as 27 years. It's just the natural result of our high regard for one another, our different range of talents and training, and our joy in working together.

The front office team has the experience necessary to make sure that your appointments are scheduled properly, your insurance is billed accurately and questions about your treatment are answered. With combined knowledge of over 20 years in the dental industry, you can trust you will receive informative answers to your inquiries.

Our hygiene department is one of the best in the area! With up to 30 years experience, we have your best interest at heart when treating you. Our friendly and caring hygiene team will work with you to find the tools and techniques that will help you achieve optimal dental health.

Each dental assistant in our office is highly skilled and trained to assist Dr. Caffaratti. With over 25 of experience we are confident that we can give you the best result possible when it comes to achieving your dental goals.

Dr. Caffaratti is proud of his staff and has the utmost confidence in their ability to serve you. Come see the difference a familiar face can make!