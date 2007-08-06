RSS Feed Information - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RSS Feed Information

Get news from KTVN.com via RSS! 

What is RSS?
RSS is an easy way to keep you automatically up-to-date on Web sites you like to visit regularly. Instead of having to go to each Web site separately to see new stories, you can use RSS to view them easily in one application or program.

KTVN.com now offers RSS feeds (or channels) for the news and sports sections of our web site.

How can I make use of RSS?
In general you need to install an application or program called a RSS Reader. RSS Readers display the information from RSS feeds on your computer.

How do I get a News Reader?
There are a number of different News Readers available; a few more popular ones are listed below, but there are now literally thousands to choose from. Many of them are free to download and use, though some of the more feature rich applications you will have to purchase.

FeedReader

 

 

 


NewsGatorOnline


Google Reader

Now that you've got your RSS reader, here are the RSS feeds that KTVN.com currently has available. To use our feeds, simply paste the URL into your newsreader.

Local News Headlines:

www.ktvn.com/Global/category.asp?C=90455&clienttype=rss

Local Health Headlines:

http://www.ktvn.com/Global/category.asp?C=93041&clienttype=rss


 

