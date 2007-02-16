Paul Nelson graduated from the University of Nevada, in 2001, in Journalism. He interned in the sports department of KTVN during his final semester of college, and was hired as a News Photographer in August of that summer.

Upon graduation, he joined the sports staff as a fill-in anchor and reporter, as well as co-hosting "Inside the 2" and "2 the Hoop." He also hosted "Turning 2," a weekly high school baseball segment. In 2011, Paul became a news reporter, although you can still find him covering local games and filling in on the anchor desk. His favorite part of the job is traveling, and he loves the experiences and meeting a variety of people on a day-to-day basis.

Paul is one of six children. He lived in North Dakota until he was 12, when his family relocated to Nevada. He graduated from Pershing County High School, in Lovelock, in 1996, attended Western Montana College for one year, before transferring to the University of Nevada.

Paul enjoys going to sporting events and spending time with family and friends, including his dog, Puckett.

E-mail Paul at pnelson@ktvn.com