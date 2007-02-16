Paul Nelson - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Paul Nelson

Paul Nelson graduated from the University of Nevada, in 2001, in Journalism. He interned in the sports department of KTVN during his final semester of college, and was hired as a News Photographer in August of that summer.

Upon graduation, he joined the sports staff as a fill-in anchor and reporter, as well as co-hosting "Inside the 2" and "2 the Hoop." He also hosted "Turning 2," a weekly high school baseball segment. In 2011, Paul became a news reporter, although you can still find him covering local games and filling in on the anchor desk. His favorite part of the job is traveling, and he loves the experiences and meeting a variety of people on a day-to-day basis.

Paul is one of six children. He lived in North Dakota until he was 12, when his family relocated to Nevada. He graduated from Pershing County High School, in Lovelock, in 1996, attended Western Montana College for one year, before transferring to the University of Nevada.

Paul enjoys going to sporting events and spending time with family and friends, including his dog, Puckett.

E-mail Paul at pnelson@ktvn.com

 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.