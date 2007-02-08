John Potter is a reporter and your co-anchor for Channel 2 News This Morning, starting your day with breaking news and updates on stories that really matter to you.

A Reno native (his first broadcast job was at Reno's former KCBN radio in the 1970's), he enjoys making friends with viewers, loves to write, report, help others and really belong to his community. He attended UNR, and holds a BA degree in Mass Communications with a major in Journalism from Valparaiso University in Indiana.

Before returning to his hometown, John worked for CBS Radio in Boston, Mass. He was a news reporter/weather anchor for five years at KTNV-TV in Las Vegas after several years at WROC-TV in Rochester, NY. He was also morning news anchor and reporter for KCEN-TV in Waco, TX, and evening co-anchor at WVII-TV in Maine. In 2008, he won a Mark Twain Journalism Award for an investigative news series from APTRA, the Associated Press Television and Radio Association.

John has a long track record of volunteer and charity work, hosting telethons for Easter Seals and the Humane Society and serving on the Board of Directors for Easter Seals and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. In 2004, he was named "Celebrity of the Year" by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in recognition of his tireless fund-raising efforts. In Las Vegas, John even buried himself in a coffin for 48 hours to demonstrate the dangers of drugs while raising more than $8,000 for Westcare of Nevada.



John's also a long-time runner and tackled the Boston Marathon in 1998! Camping, Nevada history, macramé (not really!) and running take up the rest of his time.

E-mail John at jpotter@ktvn.com