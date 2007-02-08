Channel 2 Meteorologist Mike Alger joined KTVN-TV in May, 1989. Prior to that Mike had worked at KNDU-TV in Washington. Mike has provided northern Nevada "Weather Coverage You Can Count On" during the 1990 President's Day Blizzard, the drought in the mid- 1990s, the New Year's Flood of 1997 and the historic Snowstorms of 2005.



He has been recognized for outstanding weather coverage with the Associated Press Best Weathercast Award in 1995, and the Radio and Television News Directors Association Best Weathercast Award in 1994, 1995, 1996, 1998 and 2001.



Mike has served as the consulting meteorologist to the Nevada Department of Transportation for their road sensor program. He served on the board of directors for the Animal Ark, the Reno/Sparks Crisis Pregnancy Center, the Truckee Meadows Law Enforcement Chaplaincy. He is the chairman of the Washoe County Sheriff's Green Ribbon Community Panel, and volunteers countless number of hours to various events, schools and non-profit organizations.



Mike received his degree in Geology and Chemistry from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, where he was a Rhodes Scholar quarter finalist.

He received his Certified Broadcast Meteorologist certification by the American Meteorological Society. Mike and has been elected on the AMS Board of Broadcast Meteorology. Mike's words of weather can also be found daily in the Reno Gazette-Journal on their weather page.



Mike has been married for more than 30 years and has two grown children. His hobbies include golf, music, biking, tennis, scuba diving, writing. He has written and published one novel and is working on a second. He is also a narrator of several audio books, and his work can be found on Audible.com.

E-mail Mike at malger@ktvn.com