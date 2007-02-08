Garrett Dearborn

Garrett graduated from Washington State University in 1997. Right after graduation, Garrett left for his first job as a General Assignment Reporter at KBIM-TV in Roswell, New Mexico.



After some time there, Garrett left for Great Falls, Montana at KFBB-TV to serve as weekend Sports Anchor which eventually led to the position of Sports Director.



In 2000 Garrett came to work at KTVN as Weekend Sports Anchor. He became Sports Director in 2011.



Garrett was born and raised in Snohomish, Washington and is married to Rochelle, his high school sweetheart. They began dating in the 9th grade. Just a few days after Christmas 2008, Garrett and Rochelle welcomed a baby boy named Colton into the world. They also have two dogs named Bledsoe and Brunell.



Garrett compulsively lifts weights and watches his diet - not because he loves it, he says it's a way of life. Garrett's hobbies include playing golf (a lot!), tinkering with home theater stuff, and, of course, watching sports.



Some of his fondest memories in broadcasting include becoming a Heisman Trophy voter. Covering the Wolf Pack's Men's Basketball team's run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. Interviewing former President, Gerald Ford, as well as golfing with and getting tips from Hale Irwin.

