For nearly 15 years, Kristen Remington has called the Channel 2 News set her second home. The Emmy-Award winning Evening Anchor and Health Watch reporter started at KTVN in 2003 after graduating with honors from the University of Southern California. However, Kristen grew up right here in Reno! The former Miss Nevada Teen USA graduated from McQueen before studying Broadcast Journalism and Communications in the Entertainment Industry at USC. She has since earned an Edward R. Murrow Award, two Associated Press Awards and a national Gracie Award for her work.

She has loved every minute of reporting and anchoring in her hometown. She proudly represented Nevada as one of just seven reporters - from around the country - to interview President Obama at the White House. Traveling to Washington, D.C. was one of her greatest career accomplishments; however, her most memorable story was meeting a little boy with anemia. While sharing Garrett's story, she learned she has a special blood type used for sick children and cancer patients. It was an honor for her to watch him receive her blood during one of her regular donations. Kristen was also recognized on the same stage as Jane Pauley for her 'Breast Cancer 2 Bikini' half-hour special.

When the married, mother-of-two is not at soccer practice or swim lessons, you will likely find her working out or emceeing events. From fitness competitions to marathons, she enjoys being active and healthy. "Health is Wealth" she always says, especially after her husband conquered cancer while she was pregnant.

Kristen has served on a number of boards including the Truckee Meadows Law Enforcement Chaplaincy, the Local Emergency Planning Committee and Think Kindness. The Nevada Women's Fund named Kristen a "Woman of Achievement" and she was also honored to receive the "20 Under 40" award through the Young Professionals Network.

To contact Kristen, email her at kremington@ktvn.com or "like" KTVN Kristen Remington on Facebook.