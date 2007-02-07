KTVN Contest Rules

Morning News Giveaway Rules

HOW TO ENTER:

You may enter the current contest by watching KTVN, Channel 2 News This Morning, 4:30am - 7am Monday through Friday. When a Channel 2 on-air person describes the prize and asks you to call the contest line, the selected caller will win the prize if the caller is able to satisfy the contests’ requirements, which will have been announced ahead of time.

WHO CAN ENTER:

Anyone 18 years of age or older is eligible. Employees of Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., employees of other radio stations or television stations in the Reno metro area, employees of any company supplying prize for promotional consideration and their immediate families are ineligible. Immediate family is defined as: parents, children, spouses, people living in spouse-like relationships, siblings including those in step and half relations where living in the same household. You may only win once every sixty (60) days. Only one winner per household per every sixty (60) days.

PRIZE:

The winner will receive a prize with an approximate retail value that will be announced at the time of the contest. All winners must show proper identification and sign a receipt. The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Some prizes may be provided to KTVN for promotional consideration. Winners are responsible for all taxes. Prizes must be picked up within 30 days from the date won, at the KTVN Studios, 4925 Energy Way, Reno NV, 89502. All unclaimed prizes become property of KTVN and are forfeited by the winner. KTVN reserves the right to change these rules. Notification of the changes will be made on-air in advance and will be reflected in the written rules. A copy of the rules is available at the KTVN Studios, Monday through Friday, 8am-5pm.

------------------

KTVN "Weather Kid"

SARKES TARZIAN, INC.

How to Enter the Contest:

• The KTVN "Weather Kid" Contest is scheduled to begin on Thursday February 22, 2018 at 12:00pm (noon) and end on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 11:59 pm.

• To participate and enter the contest, log onto http://contests.ktvn.com or http://www.ktvn.com/category/307396/ktvn-contests to access the online contest entry page and online entry form. Complete the online entry form with your name, your child’s name, your email address, your phone number, zip code, your birth date and your child’s birthdate in the provided area and click submit. No mechanically reproduced types of entries will be accepted. Entries are providing information to KTVN not Facebook.

• No purchase is necessary to enter. The contest is void where prohibited. KTVN is not responsible for lost, late, or misdirected entries, printing errors, server unavailability, computer or any other electronic malfunction. Odds of winning are dependent upon number of entries. By entering this contest, each entrant completely releases Facebook, Inc. and facebook.com from any and all liability.

Eligibility Restrictions:

• The contest is open to all parents or legal guardians, age 18 or older, of children who are 7 to 12 years of age at the time of the drawing date and who reside in the Reno, NV DMA as defined by The Nielsen Company. Employees of KTVN, Sarkes Tarzian, Inc., participating sponsors/promotional partners, other TV stations or radio stations in the Reno, NV DMA and the members of their immediate families are ineligible to participate or win. Immediate family members are parents, children, spouses, those in spouse-like relationships, and siblings (including those in step- and half-relationships when living in the same household).

• Contestants can win a KTVN contest only once every sixty days, and can win a prize valued at $600 or more only once every six months. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest.

• All entries received that are mutilated, tampered with, incorrect, illegible, or from ineligible entrants will be void. All entries become the property of Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. and Academy for Career Education and will not be acknowledged or returned.

• Only one internet entry per IP address, per entry method, is permitted per entry period. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible by assigning email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. KTVN, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the ktvn.com website, KTVN Facebook page or who is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort

Prizes:

• Prize: Your child will be featured as the “Weather Kid” on a KTVN Channel 2 weather segment. Prizes are provided by KTVN. Weather Kid Segments will be scheduled on Wednesdays, on Channel 2 News, between 5:00pm and 6:00pm for the duration of the contest. KTVN Channel 2 News reserves the right to cancel, postpone or adjust the airdate of the Weather Kid segment based on breaking news and/or the judgment of KTVN management.

• All prizes must claimed within 2 business days from notification, before 5:00pm or the prize will be forfeited. All prizes must be picked up at the office of KTVN studios, located at 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502. If any prize is forfeited, an alternate winner will be selected.

• Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash.

Selection of Winners:

• At approximately 9am, March 1, 2018 through May 31, 2018 the Station will randomly select one entrant and two alternate winners from among valid entries for each entry period. The entrant will be contacted by telephone. Remaining valid entries will carry over to the next entry period.

Contest rounds and approximate drawing times:



• Tie-breaking procedures are not applicable in this contest. These rules are subject to the interpretation of KTVN management. Decisions of station management are final and binding.

• The winner’s parent or legal guardian, as listed on the contest entry form, will be notified by phone. Before claiming the prize, the winner’s parent or legal guardian must provide their correct name, address and telephone number to the Station at the time of notification. The winner’s parent or legal guardian must come to the KTVN studios, located at 4925 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada 89502, show a valid driver's license or other valid government issued ID, as well as sign a receipt and promotional and liability release. Station reserves the right to examine additional identification and may choose to accept or deny awarding the prize based on the identification presented.

Conditions:

• Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winners will be reported to the IRS on IRS Form 1099 or the equivalent.

• By participating in the contest, and filling out the entry form, each winner’s parent or legal guardian agrees to allow their child’s name, voice, and/or likeness to be used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest for a period of one year without additional financial or other compensation.

• Contest winner’s parent or legal guardians are required to sign a receipt verifying eligibility prior to acceptance of the prize.

• KTVN, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the KTVN.com website, KTVN Facebook page or who is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort.

• These rules are subject to the interpretation of KTVN. Any aspect of these rules, including the substitution of a prize or prizes of equivalent or greater value, can be changed at the discretion of KTVN, and such change(s) will become effective upon on-air or other appropriate announcement. No purchase is necessary. The contest is void where prohibited.

• Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant's disqualification, at the sole discretion of KTVN.

• KTVN is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of any prize. KTVN is not responsible for any failure or inability to participate in the contest, whether due to telephone difficulties, television reception difficulties, internet difficulties, internet service provider difficulties, any form of equipment malfunction, busy lines, or as a result of any other cause whatsoever.

• Copies of the written contest rules are available during regular business hours 8:00am-5:00pm at the main studio of KTVN Channel 2, located at 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502, or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to KTVN at the address above.

• A list of winners will be available after June 10, 2018. To request the list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KTVN Contests, located 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502, within 30 days of the announced end date of the contest.

• Facebook, Inc. and www.facebook.com (collectively “Facebook”) are not affiliated with the Station or this contest. This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administrated by or associated with Facebook