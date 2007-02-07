Submit a Birthday Announcement

Announce a birthday on Channel 2 News This Morning.
To e-mail a birthday announcement for Channel 2 News This Morning, click here: birthdays@ktvn.com
To announce a birthday on KTVN's Morning news, please submit:
- First and last name of the birthday person
- Date of birthday.
- If you wish, you may include the age of the birthday person.
- The name(s) of the person(s) wishing them a Happy Birthday.
- The birthday person's phone number.
- The submitting person's phone number.
- If the birthday person is a minor, please include the name of the child's parent/guardian. Person submitting birthday must be 18 years of age or older.
- If you would like a picture of the birthday person to appear on air, you may attach one electronically to your email. You may also send a photograph by mail to KTVN Birthday Announcements, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502. KTVN is not responsible for lost or misdirected mail. KTVN will make every effort to return the photograph if you enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope. A third option to notify KTVN of a birthday announcement is to leave a voicemail on the KTVN Birthday line, (775) 861-4363.
- All submissions must be received no later than 24 hours prior to the announcement date.