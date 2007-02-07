Submit General KTVN Comments (Non-News) - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Submit General KTVN Comments (Non-News)

To e-mail general comments to KTVN management, click here: ktvn@ktvn.com.  These should be comments concerning the television station or programming and not News or Breaking News information, since the recipient of this e-mail is only available from 8:00-5:00 pm Monday-Friday.

All News and Breaking News information (things like pictures, video and first-hand accounts of news events) should be sent to the Channel 2 Newsroom at producers@ktvn.com

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.