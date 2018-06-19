Portion of Cottonwood Park Bike Path to Close for Construction - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Portion of Cottonwood Park Bike Path to Close for Construction

Sparks Police say a portion of the bike path at Cottonwood Park will be closed for construction on Wednesday. 

The bike path will be closed from Cottonwood Park east to Spice Islands. 

Use an alternate route. 

