Reno Rodeo 4th Performance Results

Jack Daniels night at the Reno Rodeo was all about the whiskey and action. Bill Tutor swept the competition tonight, taking first in bareback with an 83.5. Currently ranked No. 4 in the PRCA world standings, Tutor is one step closer to adding to his impressive 2018 record of seven wins.

Young header Brenton Hall, 19, and healer Chase Tryan came out with a lightening fast 4.5 tonight. Barrel racer and veterinarian, Kathy Grimes, took the win tonight with a 17.59. Grimes both raises and trains her own competition horses in her hometown of Medical Lake, Wash.

Currently ranked No. 1, Sage Steele Kimzey topped the night with an 86 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Beer on the Patio. Kimzey is a four-time world title-holder and has nine wins under his belt so far this year.

Here are the night’s top results:

Bareback (score in points):

1. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, TX, 83.5 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Butter Milk

2. Logan Corbett, Las Cruces, NM, 83 Big Bend Rodeo’s James Bond

3. Shane O’Connell, Rapid City, SD, 82 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Desert Sun

Steer Wrestling (score in seconds):

1. Cody Devers, Alva, OK, 4.7

2. Blake Mindemann, Blanchard, OK, 4.9

3. Hunter Cure, Holiday, TX, 5.3

Team Roping (score in seconds):

1. Brenton Hall, Jay, OK & Chase Tryan, Helena, MT, 4.5

2. Jeff Flenniken, Caldwell, ID & Jake Minor, Ellensburg, WA, 4.8

3. Logan Olson, Flandreau, SD & Matt Kasner, Cody, NE, 4.9

Saddle Bronc (score in points):

1. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, AB, 86 (reride)

2. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, TX, 83 on Flying U Rodeo’s Maggy May

3. Stetson Wright, Milford, UT, 81.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Holly Spring

Tie-down Roping (score in seconds):

1. Jake Hannum, Plain City, UT, 9

2. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, LA, 9.7

3. Ty Harris, San Angelo, TX, 12.10

Barrel Racing (score in seconds):

1. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, WA, 17.59

T2. Jolee Lautaret-Jordan, Kingman, AZ, 17.8

T2. Kellie Collier, Hereford, TX, 17.8

3. Ari-Anna Flynn, Charleston, AR, 17.83

Bull Riding (score in points):

1. Sage Steele Kimzey, Strong City, OK, 86 on Big Bend Rodeo’s Beer on the Patio

T2. Brady Portenier, Caldwell, ID, 84.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s Power Plant

T2. Koby Radley, Montpelier, LA, 84.5 on Flying 5 Rodeo’s White Noise

3. Shad Heiner, Morgan, UT, 81 on Big Bend Rodeo's Jean Jacket

Reno Rodeo Press Release