DART Program Starting In South Lake Tahoe Area - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

DART Program Starting In South Lake Tahoe Area

Posted: Updated:

The South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue (SLTFR) will be partnering with the Lake Tahoe Humane Society for their Disaster Animal Response Team (DART) program.

Trailers, cages, fencing and other resources will be transitioned to SLTFR before the end of June 2018.

the program is vital for when fires, floods and other disasters impacts animals and pet owners of the community.

Fire Chief Jeff Meston of SLTFR said, "We are very pleased with this partnership. SLTFD has certified over 100 South Tahoe Action Team (STAT) members. These volunteers are trained to mobilize our community in times of large scale emergencies, and adding the animal response component and FEMA certification to this program will expand the level of service we offer to Lake Tahoe."

The trailers used for DART will also be in collaboration with El Dorado County Animal Services to transport animals when needed and for mobile adoption fairs.

(The City of South Lake Tahoe contributed to this report).

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.