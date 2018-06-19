DART Program Starting In South Lake Tahoe Area

The South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue (SLTFR) will be partnering with the Lake Tahoe Humane Society for their Disaster Animal Response Team (DART) program.

Trailers, cages, fencing and other resources will be transitioned to SLTFR before the end of June 2018.

the program is vital for when fires, floods and other disasters impacts animals and pet owners of the community.

Fire Chief Jeff Meston of SLTFR said, "We are very pleased with this partnership. SLTFD has certified over 100 South Tahoe Action Team (STAT) members. These volunteers are trained to mobilize our community in times of large scale emergencies, and adding the animal response component and FEMA certification to this program will expand the level of service we offer to Lake Tahoe."

The trailers used for DART will also be in collaboration with El Dorado County Animal Services to transport animals when needed and for mobile adoption fairs.

(The City of South Lake Tahoe contributed to this report).