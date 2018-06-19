I-80 East Reopens in Truckee River Canyon After Semi-Truck, Trailer Removed

CHP says I-80 east reopened east of Farad near Truckee River Canyon after they removed a semi-truck and trailer after it crashed during a rainstorm.

There may be delays as crews repair the guardrail.

Caltrans said they tried to remove the crashed truck on Sunday, but were unsuccessful. A full closure of the freeway lines was required for the removal.

Caltrans says the truck was hauling peaches.

CHP says the driver was not hurt.