I-80 East Reopens in Truckee River Canyon After Semi-Truck, Trailer Removed

CHP says I-80 east reopened east of Farad near Truckee River Canyon after they removed a semi-truck and trailer after it crashed during a rainstorm. 

There may be delays as crews repair the guardrail. 

Caltrans said they tried to remove the crashed truck on Sunday, but were unsuccessful. A full closure of the freeway lines was required for the removal.

Caltrans says the truck was hauling peaches.

CHP says the driver was not hurt. 

