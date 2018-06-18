Wildfires Affect Air Quality More Than Prescribed Burns - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wildfires Affect Air Quality More Than Prescribed Burns

Posted: Updated:

On Sunday, the smoke and ash from the Upper Colony Fire reached as far as the eye could see. 

Smith Valley resident Sylvia Perez says she could hardly recognize her home.

“The smoke it was just so bad and the ashes, it was just everywhere,” said Perez.

As of Monday, the black clouds have since let up, making the air much more breathable for residents of the area.

However, fire officials say just because the skies are blue now, doesn't mean the damage hasn't already been done.

“It has definitely been big enough to cause somebody some breathing difficulty,” said Chief Charlie Moore with the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District.

Interestingly enough, if a state operated prescribed burn were to have taken place in the same location as the Upper Colony Fire; Moore says it would have been significantly less detrimental to the air around us.

“We have a lot more control over dispersal of particulates as opposed to  an uncontrolled wildfire that burns and burns a lot more volume and produces a lot more air pollution,” said Moore.

Controlled burns are also typically done under cooler weather conditions and only burn the vegetation that officials allow the flames to reach.

“We're limiting prescribed burns to just a few piles or a small area,” said Moore.

Moore says whether the smoke in the air is thick or thin, groups who are sensitive to poor air quality should always prepare for the worst. This includes staying inside and using a respiratory mask or air purifier to help with breathing.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.