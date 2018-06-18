Outage In Nixon Leaves Over 200 Residents Without Power - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Outage In Nixon Leaves Over 200 Residents Without Power

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of NV Energy Courtesy of NV Energy
Courtesy of NV Energy Courtesy of NV Energy

NV Energy reports that an outage in Nixon has left over 200 people without power on Monday afternoon.

They said the cause is damage to NV Energy equipment.

Don Pelt, the Pyramid Lake Emergency Response Coordinator, reports that a semi-truck with a full load hit a power line that was hanging over the road.

He said there were no poles down or injuries, just the small outage.

It happened on State Route 447 near Eagle Street in Nixon.

The most affected area code is 89424.

The estimated time to restore power is around 7:30 p.m.

