Winnemucca Tax Preparers Charged With Tax Fraud

The Department of Justice reports that a Winnemucca tax return preparer pleaded guilty for tax fraud conspiracy today.

Ginger Bidegary, 58, was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Bidegary was a co-owner of Winnemucca Tax and Bookkeeping Service. She admitted to conspiring with her co-defendant to prepare and filed fraudulent individual income tax returns on behalf of a client from 2011 to December 2013.

She faces up to five years in prison and a term of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

Her sentencing is scheduled for September 17.

Bidegary's co-defendant, 67-year-old Thomas Bidegary, was the co-owner of Winnemucca Tax and Bookkeeping Service.

He pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit tax fraud and theft of government money, related to two separate criminal indictments.

The two would advise clients to make small investments into various businesses they owned so the clients could decrease their annual taxable income and increase their tax refunds. Thomas Bidegary would prepare false tax forms for the tax year that included fictitious business losses.

He also faces up to five years in prison for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., a term of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 29, 2019.

(The United States Attorney's Office, District of Nevada contributed to this report).