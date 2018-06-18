Immediate Danger Passes at Damaged Dam South of Reno

A flood watch has been lifted south of Reno after crews made emergency repairs to a small, century-and-a-half-old earthen dam that was leaking and raised concerns of potential failure.

The Associated Press says Washoe County Emergency Management officials issued a flood warning Monday and told area residents to be prepared to evacuate after a fisherman reported seepage at the dam on the north edge of Washoe Lake between Reno and Carson City.

Crews filled a hole with dirt and rocks and fortified the structure built in 1863 with boulders.

State officials said as many as 100 residents along Steamboat Creek and Steamboat Ditch could have been affected.

But the warning was downgraded to a watch Monday night and the National Weather Service in Reno allowed the watch to expire at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Nevada Dam Safety manager Eddy Quaglieri says there is no longer any immediate concern about the dam's structural integrity.

Officials from the Nevada Division of Water Resources held a press conference on Monday afternoon. They said they have stopped the leak and they will be monitoring the dam over the next couple of weeks.

They said the dam is 100 years old and had a retrofit done in 2012. They said they conduct yearly inspections and the last one done on the Washoe Lake Dam was last fall.

*Update: FLOOD WATCH CANCELLED



Mitigation efforts have reduced the hazard of a potential breach in the dam at Little Washoe Lake. As such, the Flood Watch has been cancelled for areas near & downstream of the dam which included Pleasant Valley & the Steamboat area south of Reno. — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) June 19, 2018