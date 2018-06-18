BLM Seeks Input on Proposed Acquisition of Land in Douglas County

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input for the proposed acquisition of 14,522 acres of environmental sensitive lands owned by Bently Family Limited Partnership as part of the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act (SNPLMA) Round 15 nominations.

Public comments will be accepted through July 15, 2018.

The land proposed to be acquired in fee is located in the Pine Nut Mountain Planning Management Unit of the Bi-State Action Plan, and would consolidate federal ownership and management for the protection of Bi-State Sage Grouse Critical Habitat, cultural resources, riparian areas, and other wildlife habitat, and improve public access.

Send comments to: Gerrit Buma, Planning and Environmental Coordinator, 5665 Morgan Mill Rd, Carson City, Nevada 89701 or email at: gbuma@blm.gov. Comments can also be faxed to: 775-885-6147 Attn: Gerrit Buma.



