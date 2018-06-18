BLM Seeks Input on Proposed Acquisition of Land in Douglas County

Blockchains, LLC is one of our most recent neighbors to move in to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. Many may remember the Southern California-based company bought a large part of the last remaining land in the center, this January.More >>
House Republican leaders abruptly postponed voting on a compromise immigration measure amid ongoing infighting between conservative and moderates. Congressman Mark Amodei released a statement about the more conservative measure that was voted down on Thursday.More >>
The Nevada Department of Agriculture does not expect the Mormon cricket population to be too high, this year, but it is reminding the public to report infestations.More >>
Reno firefighters were holding a rappelling demonstration when they spotted smoke in the area of Cannan Street.More >>
The Smith's Food & Drug store off Baring Boulevard in Sparks will be hosting a job fair on June 26 and 27.More >>
A semi-truck carrying Tesla vehicles caught fire early Thursday morning on I-80 east near Patrick.More >>
A sign at the Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) is raising lots of questions about the future of the driving range there. The sign was sent to us as a newstip via Snapchat, which reads in large letters "Going Out of Business."More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol reports that several of their patrol cars are getting a new look to crack down on reckless driving in the future. They are in the process of outfitting a few of their vehicles with "Ghost Markings," or subdued graphics that are seen more clearly only in bright lighting.More >>
Polaris Industries Inc. says it plans to build a new 475,000 square-foot distribution facility in Fernley.More >>
Wayback Burgers is comin’ to Reno! We’re working to get more details, but for now we can report that the burger place is “coming soon” to Meadowood Mall.More >>
