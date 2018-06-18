Senate Panel Holds Hearing on DOJ Inspector General Report

The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on the Justice Department inspector general report on the Justice Department's and FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation in advance of the 2016 presidential election.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz and FBI Director Christopher Wray are testifying about the report, which was released last Thursday.

The report, more than 500 pages long, focused on former FBI chief James Comey and the decisions he made during the course of the Clinton investigation. It described Comey as "insubordinate" while also criticizing then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch for weak leadership. It also criticized FBI official Peter Strzok for his priorities and communications in the Clinton email probe.

However, the report found that political bias did not affect the investigation and it gave support to the decision not to prosecute Clinton.

Chairman Chuck Grassley said former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and former FBI Director James Comey were all invited for Monday's hearing, but denied the offer to testify. Grassley said attorneys for Comey said he was out of the country, but said according to Comey's twitter feed, he was in Iowa for much of the weekend.

"He seems to be having a wonderful time," Grassley remarked. He added that Comey "has time for book tours and television interviews but apparently no time to assist this committee which has primary jurisdiction over the justice system."

DOJ IG Horowitz begins testimony: "As detailed in our report, we found that the inappropriate political messages we uncovered cast a cloud over the mid-year investigation." https://t.co/jR0YvrzZgw pic.twitter.com/PEUzpRNzeX — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2018