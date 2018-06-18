Washoe County Deputies Use Narcan to Help Woman Who Overdosed - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Deputies Use Narcan to Help Woman Who Overdosed

Posted: Updated:

For the second weekend in a row, a Washoe County Sheriff’s deputy used his first aid training and a Narcan kit to help treat a person suffering from a drug overdose.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Franks Lane in Sun Valley on Sunday on the report of an unresponsive 19-year-old female at approximately 1:45 a.m. The first deputy arrived on scene about eight minutes later.

Deputies say the woman was unconscious and not breathing. After determining the cause to be related to a narcotics overdose, the deputy administered an injection of Narcan and then performed CPR until the woman regained consciousness and began breathing on her own.

About two minutes later the victim lost consciousness again. The deputy administered a second injection of Narcan and continued with life-saving measures until medical help arrived. The victim was transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment.   

“Our deputies continue to show the value of their training, resources, and quick thinking to help treat people who are suffering from a narcotics overdose,” Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen said. “These incidents also serve as a crucial reminder that those who choose to abuse drugs are taking a dangerous gamble with their lives.”

Thanks to an Overdose Prevention Program supported by the National Sheriffs’ Association, Naloxone Hydrochloride (Narcan) kits and training have been available to Washoe County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies since November of 2017.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.