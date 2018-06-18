Washoe County Deputies Use Narcan to Help Woman Who Overdosed

For the second weekend in a row, a Washoe County Sheriff’s deputy used his first aid training and a Narcan kit to help treat a person suffering from a drug overdose.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Franks Lane in Sun Valley on Sunday on the report of an unresponsive 19-year-old female at approximately 1:45 a.m. The first deputy arrived on scene about eight minutes later.

Deputies say the woman was unconscious and not breathing. After determining the cause to be related to a narcotics overdose, the deputy administered an injection of Narcan and then performed CPR until the woman regained consciousness and began breathing on her own.

About two minutes later the victim lost consciousness again. The deputy administered a second injection of Narcan and continued with life-saving measures until medical help arrived. The victim was transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment.

“Our deputies continue to show the value of their training, resources, and quick thinking to help treat people who are suffering from a narcotics overdose,” Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen said. “These incidents also serve as a crucial reminder that those who choose to abuse drugs are taking a dangerous gamble with their lives.”

Thanks to an Overdose Prevention Program supported by the National Sheriffs’ Association, Naloxone Hydrochloride (Narcan) kits and training have been available to Washoe County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies since November of 2017.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)