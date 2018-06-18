After Trump Summit, Sec. Pompeo May Return Soon to North Korea - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

After Trump Summit, Sec. Pompeo May Return Soon to North Korea

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN, CSPAN Courtesy: MGN, CSPAN

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he may return to North Korea to continue nuclear discussions "before terribly long."

Pompeo was speaking Monday to the Detroit Economic Club. He says there's a lot of work to do to flesh out the agreement that President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un struck in Singapore last week.

Pompeo says it's "hard to know" whether there will need to be a second summit between Trump and Kim.

But he says if a nuclear deal is struck, Trump is committed to delivering on his part. He says that includes altering the armistice agreement that ended fighting in the Korean War. Pompeo says Trump is also committed to ensuring that North Korea can become a "wonderful place" that is "successful."

