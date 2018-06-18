Suspect Arrested After Leaving Package at White House

The White House was briefly placed on lockdown Monday morning after a person climbed over a security barrier on the south side of the mansion.

The Secret Service tweeted the individual then dropped a backpack before being taken into custody.

The backpack was later to be harmless.

The lockdown was lifted in less than 15 minutes.

The unidentified suspect has been charged with unlawful entry.

