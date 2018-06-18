Food Bank of Northern Nevada Announces Summer Volunteer Events

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada says registration is now open for three upcoming summer volunteer events.

The organization has hundreds of thousands of pounds food that is in need of sorting due to the Stamp out Hunger Letter Carriers Food Drive in May and other generous donations.

The three volunteer events are as follows:

SUMMER BBQ: TUESDAY, JUNE 26 | 5-8PM

Volunteers can kick off their volunteer session with a free BBQ on Tuesday, June 26 at 5 p.m. The BBQ is at 5 p.m. and the regular volunteer session will start at 5:30 as usual.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: WEDNESDAY, JULY 25 | 5:30-8PM –

Santa hats optional, but participants will definitely want to take part in the Ugly Tank Top contest. Volunteers can sign up for either of these sessions by visiting the volunteer page at fbnn.org

SCHEELS SUMMER OF SERVICE ALL-AGES VOLUNTEER EVENT: SATURDAY, JULY 14, 11 AM- 1 PM.

All attendees will have a chance to WIN a Family Fun Day 5-pack from Wild Island, including water park and attraction tickets. If you'd like to help, visits the events page to RSVP.

If volunteers would like to participate but cannot make one of the three themed events, volunteer sessions are available Monday through Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday – Thursday: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. | 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. | 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Volunteers can sign up online at fbnn.org.

Questions about volunteering and accommodations for groups can be directed to Amanda Sharkey, volunteer coordinator at 775-785-1431 or asharkey@fbnn.org

(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)