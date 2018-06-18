President Trump to Visit Las Vegas on Saturday for GOP, Sen. Hel - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

President Trump to Visit Las Vegas on Saturday for GOP, Sen. Heller Events

Courtesy: MGN, The White House Courtesy: MGN, The White House

President Donald Trump will be in Las Vegas on Saturday to headline the Nevada Republican Party's annual convention and appear at a fundraiser with Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller.

The Nevada Republican Party confirmed Monday that the president would be speaking at the event at the Suncoast hotel-casino in northwest Las Vegas.

Heller's campaign spokesman Keith Schipper confirmed the president would also appear at a fundraiser for the senator. A time and location for the private event have not yet been released.

An invitation for the fundraiser offers donors a private photo reception with the president for $15,000 and a private roundtable with Trump for $50,000.

Heller is considered the most vulnerable Republican running for re-election this year because he's the only one running in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

