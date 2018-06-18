WHO: Compulsive Video-Game Playing Could be Mental Health Problem

Our annual ‘Give 2 Live’ blood drive is coming up next month. This is the first year the blood drive is scheduled for two days.More >>
Our annual ‘Give 2 Live’ blood drive is coming up next month. This is the first year the blood drive is scheduled for two days.More >>
A state appeals court has reinstated - at least for now - California's law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
A state appeals court has reinstated - at least for now - California's law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives.More >>
The Carson City Blood Drive starts on Thursday and they need help filling up their appointments!More >>
The Carson City Blood Drive starts on Thursday and they need help filling up their appointments!More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reconsidering its plan to label pure maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reconsidering its plan to label pure maple syrup and honey as containing added sugars.More >>
A northern Nevada man did not have symptoms of a heart attack. Rather, he felt a little tightness in his chest during high-intensity workouts and he suspected asthma. However, what he learned about his body might surprise you as much as it shocked him. Why Dane Hillyard says working out with a heart rate monitor likely saved his life.More >>
A northern Nevada man did not have symptoms of a heart attack. Rather, he felt a little tightness in his chest during high-intensity workouts and he suspected asthma. However, what he learned about his body might surprise you as much as it shocked him. Why Dane Hillyard says working out with a heart rate monitor likely saved his life.More >>
Smoking in the U.S. has hit another all-time low. About 14% of U.S adults were smokers last year, down from about 16% the year before, government figures show.More >>
Smoking in the U.S. has hit another all-time low. About 14% of U.S adults were smokers last year, down from about 16% the year before, government figures show.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide soon whether to give its first approval to a prescription drug made from the marijuana plant.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide soon whether to give its first approval to a prescription drug made from the marijuana plant.More >>
The Reno Aces are teaming up with the United Blood Services for the Save Lives blood drives in Northern Nevada. At each of the blood drives, Aces fans will be able to receive Aces merchandise including T-shirts, hats and water bottles. There will be photo opportunities with the Aces mascot, Archie or the Street Team.More >>
The Reno Aces are teaming up with the United Blood Services for the Save Lives blood drives in Northern Nevada. At each of the blood drives, Aces fans will be able to receive Aces merchandise including T-shirts, hats and water bottles. There will be photo opportunities with the Aces mascot, Archie or the Street Team.More >>
United Blood Services officials are putting out the call for donors, hoping to boost the blood supply over the summer, when donations typically drop off.More >>
United Blood Services officials are putting out the call for donors, hoping to boost the blood supply over the summer, when donations typically drop off.More >>