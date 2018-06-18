NDOT to Make Sidewalk Improvements on Main Street in Fernley

The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin a project this week to install a sidewalk on Alternate U.S. 50/Main Street in downtown Fernley.

As construction begins on June 18, both directions of travel on U.S. 50A directly east of Hardie Lane will remain open, with the eastbound travel lane temporarily shifted to travel in the existing middle turn lane. With the turn lane changed into a through lane for construction, left-hand turns will be made after yielding from the travel lanes. Access to side roads and driveways will remain open during construction.

The project will construct just under one mile of sidewalk on the southern side of U.S. 50A/Main Street between Hardie Lane and 7th Street, as well as make roadway curbing and sidewalk ramp improvements. The roadway will also be restriped to accommodate a bicycle lane.

The project is anticipated to complete in late summer.

(Nevada Department of Transportation contributed to this report.)