NDOT to Make Sidewalk Improvements on Main Street in Fernley - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NDOT to Make Sidewalk Improvements on Main Street in Fernley

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada Department of Transportation Courtesy: Nevada Department of Transportation

The Nevada Department of Transportation will begin a project this week to install a sidewalk on Alternate U.S. 50/Main Street in downtown Fernley.

As construction begins on June 18, both directions of travel on U.S. 50A directly east of Hardie Lane will remain open, with the eastbound travel lane temporarily shifted to travel in the existing middle turn lane. With the turn lane changed into a through lane for construction, left-hand turns will be made after yielding from the travel lanes. Access to side roads and driveways will remain open during construction.

The project will construct just under one mile of sidewalk on the southern side of U.S. 50A/Main Street between Hardie Lane and 7th Street, as well as make roadway curbing and sidewalk ramp improvements. The roadway will also be restriped to accommodate a bicycle lane. 

The project is anticipated to complete in late summer.

(Nevada Department of Transportation contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.