Three People Dead, More Than 300 Injured in Osaka-Area Earthquake

A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around metropolitan Osaka in western Japan on Monday, killing at least three people and injuring more than 300.

A 9-year-old girl was killed by a falling concrete wall at her school, and two men in their 80s died after being hit by falling objects.

Dozens of flights were grounded, trains were halted and power was knocked out for many people.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 307 people have been treated at hospitals in five prefectures. Most of the injured were in Osaka, which did not give details, but the injuries reported in Kyoto and three other neighboring prefectures were all minor.

Train and subway service including the bullet train have been suspended to check for damage to equipment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

