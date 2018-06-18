Police Arrest Domestic Battery Suspect in Downtown Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Arrest Domestic Battery Suspect in Downtown Reno

Posted: Updated:

Police say they arrested a domestic battery suspect in downtown Reno early Monday morning. 

The arrest occurred approximately after 6:45 a.m. in the area of West Second and North Sierra Streets. 

At one point, police say the suspect didn't cooperate with authorities, so they subsequently closed neighboring roads as a precaution. 

The suspect's name hasn't been released to the public. 

Police say the case remains under investigation. 

